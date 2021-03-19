Catering company pivots, expands during COVID-19 pandemic

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A local catering business stopped in its tracks when the COVID-19 pandemic began, but the owners were able to rebound.

CheeseBoarder in West Palm Beach shops cheese and charcuterie, working with Goldbelly.com

The owners of CheeseBoarder started out in the catering business in the equestrian world, catering events for celebrities in town and for other local events.

They have many years of experience.

"We are a local catering company and we’ve been around for 15-plus years, and most of our staff has been with us about 10-plus years," said co-owner Aaron Menitoff.

They were successful, but then Menitoff said the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

"When COVID hit and all of the events started canceling, we decided to pivot," Menitoff said. "We thought about how can we expand our business model where we can go farther than our trucks can drive, and that’s where nationwide shipping came in."

The charcuterie boards were already a part of the events they catered. So the owners thought, why not ship them to customers all over the country?

"It's allowed us to stay in business and allows everybody to keep their jobs," Menitoff said. "Forbes put us on their 2020 holiday gift guide which is a boost for us."

Nonly was Menitoff able to keep his 10 employees employed during the pandemic, but his company is also helping a local organization.

"We offer greeting cards like these," Menitoff said.

Menitoff said 100% of the proceeds from selling these cards from The Arc of Palm Beach County will go back to the arc, an organization that helps individuals with developmental disabilities.

CheeseBoarder is a company that has found success for themselves and for others during the pandemic.

"I wouldn’t say it’s a replacement for what we do for catering. We love our clients, we love our business that we do there, but now we have another revenue stream. When catering comes back, now we are going to have two companies," Menitoff said.

