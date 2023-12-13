NFL to play in South America for the first time

The NFL announced that it will play its first-ever regular season game in South America in 2024, with São Paulo's Corinthians Arena to play host.

The arena has hosted other major events in the past, including events coinciding with the 2014 FIFA World Cup and 2016 Summer Olympics.

The game in Brazil will be one of five NFL games taking place outside the U.S. in 2024.

The league will also play three games in London and one in Munich.

“Bringing the NFL to new continents, countries and cities around the world is a critical element of our plan to continue to grow the game globally," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “Brazil has established itself as a key market for the NFL, and we are excited to be playing in Brazil and São Paulo for the first time in 2024."

The league also pointed to the inclusion of flag football in the 2028 Olympics as an example of how football is becoming a more global sport.

The NFL says there are 38 million NFL fans in Brazil, with 8.3 million of them being considered "avid." The league said Brazil is home to the league's second-largest international fan base, behind Mexico.

The league has not said which teams will participate in the São Paolo game.