World No. 1 skeet shooter Amber Hill tests positive for COVID-19, out of Olympics

Britain's Amber Hill, the No. 1-ranked skeet shooter in the world, is out of the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19 prior to her departure for the Games, Team Great Britain announced.

"After five years of training and preparation, I’m absolutely devastated to say that last night I received a positive Covid-19 test, meaning I’ve had to withdraw from Team GB’s shooting team," Hill said in a statement, adding that she has not experienced any symptoms. "I will be back from this, but right now I need some time to reflect and take in what has happened."

Hill, 23, was set to fly to Tokyo on July 21, according to British Shooting. She would have competed in the skeet event, in which she was a finalist at the 2016 Olympics.

Team Great Britain said it will not select an athlete to replace Hill in Tokyo.

"This is an incredibly sad situation for Amber after she’s worked so hard to earn her Olympic place for Team GB," Steven Seligmann, British Shooting performance director, said. “Our focus is to now make sure Amber is kept safe and well, both physically and mentally, and we have the support in place to help her through this difficult time.”