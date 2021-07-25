World No. 1 Ash Barty eliminated from Tokyo Olympics in Round 1

Australia's Ashleigh Barty, the top-ranked women's tennis player in the world, is out of the Tokyo Olympics in Round 1.

Barty fell 4-6, 3-6 in 94 minutes to Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo, ranked No. 48 in the world. Barty racked up 55 unforced errors to Sorribes Tormo's 13 in the effort.

Barty, a 25-year-old two-time Grand Slam champion, was playing in her first Olympic Games. She won the 2021 Wimbledon tournament earlier this month.

This marks the second Olympics in a row where a top seed lost in the first round. In 2016, No. 1 Novak Djokovic lost to Juan Martin del Potro. Djokovic, again the top seed, already won his first-round match in Tokyo.