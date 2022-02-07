Vincent Zhou tests positive for COVID day before men's figure skating competition

Vincent Zhou tested positive for COVID one day after competing in the team event and one day before the men's singles competition is set to begin at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

U.S. Figure Skating announced the news Monday afternoon local time/late Sunday night in the U.S., minutes after the team event ended.

The statement read:

"As part of yesterday’s regular COVID-19 screening, Vincent Zhou tested positive. Under the guidance of the USOPC medical staff, Zhou is undergoing additional testing to confirm his status. If the results are negative, Zhou will be able to compete in the men’s short program, which begins Tuesday. At this time, we ask you respect his privacy as we await the results."

Zhou was the U.S. entry for the men's free skate on Sunday (local time), where he placed third of five skaters.

He is now an Olympic silver medalist as the U.S. team of and Karen Chen, Nathan Chen and Zhou, Alexa Knierim/Brandon Frazier, Madison Chock/Evan Bates and Madison Hubbell/Zachary Donohue took silver behind the Russian Olympic Committee when the team event concluded the following day.

The men's short program begins at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday and can be watched on NBC or streamed live at NBCOlympics.com or Peacock.