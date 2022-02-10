In The Village: Brianna Decker joins Elizabeth Beisel

Ever wonder how things are going inside the Olympic Village? Hear from someone who's living there now as well as someone who's been there as an athlete when Olympic medalist Elizabeth Beisel is joined by some of the biggest names at the Winter Olympics.

Team USA hockey player Brianna Decker joins the podcast after her tournament took an off-ice turn.

Decker injured her ankle in the first period of the first game in this Olympic campaign. Despite that setback, she remains an asset to the team by supporting from off the ice.

If that golden buzzer does sound, you best believe she's putting crutch to ice in swarming her teammates in celebration.

Listen to the latest episodes on Apple Podcasts and explore athlete life at the Olympics. And be sure to watch all the Winter Games unfold on the networks of NBC.