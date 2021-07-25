USA duo Marks and Moore advance to Round 3 of women's surfing competition

Hours after the men's group tipped off, the first-ever Olympic women's surfing event followed it up with as exciting a performance as can be. The format was the same as the men's competition, with Round 1 consisting of five heats of four surfers. In each heat, the top two surfers advance directly to Round 3, while the bottom two move on to Round 2.

Two U.S. surfers, Caroline Marks and Carissa Moore, advanced to Round 3 by coming in first place in their respective heats. Marks finished with a total score of 13.40, placing her in first place of Heat 5, while Moore's 11.74 won Heat 1. The U.S. duo will be joined in Round 3 by Portugal's Teresa Bonvalot, Australia's Sally Fitzgibbons, Costa Rica's Brisa Hennessy, Australia's Stephanie Gilmore, Brazil's Lima Silvana, France's Johanne Defay, Brazil's Tatiana Weston-Webb and New Zealand's Ella Williams.

Marks, Moore and the top field will face off in Round 3 on Monday morning in Tokyo, while Round 2 is scheduled to start on Sunday afternoon.