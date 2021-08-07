U.S. takes gold in men’s 4x400m relay

EVENT RESULTS

The defending Olympic champion United States men’s 4x400 relay team are gold medalists once again following a thrilling final on Saturday, and it would be no exaggeration to state that they made it look easy.

Anchor Rai Benjamin had a dominant and comfortable final leg, finishing at 2:55.70. The Netherlands earned silver at 2:57.18 and Botswana broke an African record and scored the bronze with a time of 2:57.27.

The U.S. men’s team – featuring Benjamin, Michael Cherry, Michael Norman and Bryce Deadmon – earned the second American men’s track and field medal of the Tokyo Games, following Ryan Crouser’s world record throw in shot put.

the U.S. went 2-2 in 4x400 relays on Saturday, with the women’s team finishing their race with a time of 3:16.85. Runner Allyson Felix earned her eleventh gold from that victory, making her the most decorated U.S. track and field athlete of all time.