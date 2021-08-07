U.S. rhythmic gymnastics group finishes 11th, misses final

The American rhythmic gymnastics group of Lili Mizuno, Camilla Feeley, Nicole Sladkov, Isabella Connor, Yelyzaveta Merenzon and Elizaveta Pletneva finished 11th in the Olympic group all-around qualification session on Saturday in Tokyo and will not advance to the final.

The group finished 11th with a total score of 73.675. The top eight groups advance to the final, set for Sunday, and the No. 9 and 10 teams are named reserves.

The Americans were ninth after the first rotation, which featured the routine performed with five balls, scoring a 37.850 to the soundtrack of Bon Jovi's "It's My Life." They were 12th in the second rotation, which included the routine performed with three hoops and two sets of clubs, scoring a 35.825.

Bulgaria led the all-around qualification with a 91.800, closely followed by the Russian Olympic Committee with an 89.050. Russian rhythmic gymnasts have won the individual and group golds for the last five straight Olympics.

The U.S. was also shut out of the individual final. Americans Evita Griskenas and Laura Zeng finished 12th and 13th in qualification, where the top 10 advance.