Woman dies after falling 'several decks' from cruise ship balcony

A woman aboard a Carnival Cruise Line ship died early Friday morning after falling from her cabin’s balcony, spokesperson Vance Gullisken confirmed.

“Early yesterday morning a guest fell from her balcony to several decks below,” Gullisken said in a statement. “The ship’s medical team responded immediately, but, unfortunately, she passed away.”

The Carnival Elation ship departed from Jacksonville on Jan. 18 and was bound for the Bahamas, the statement said. Gullisken said the incident was reported to the proper authorities and support from the ship’s CARE Team was offered to travelers as well as the victim’s family.

The woman has not yet been identified. According to the Miami Herald, the ship was nearing Freeport, Bahamas at the time of the fatal incident.

