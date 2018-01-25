VIDEO: Two men engage in brazen shootout on busy Pensacola, Florida, street

PENSACOLA, Fla. - (NBC) - Police in North Florida have arrested one man and they are looking for another after a brazen shootout Monday, in broad daylight, at a stop light.

Video captured on a nearby driver's dash cam shows a silver Lexus pulling up to an intersection in Pensacola.

Police said 27-year old Jonathan James Harris leaned out the window and began shooting at a vehicle that was also stopped at the light.

Harris fled the area as someone from the other vehicle jumped out and returned fire.

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office estimated that some of the dozen bullets lodged into a vehicle with two children inside.

Authorities have charged 30-year-old Jeremy Olds from the second car with one count of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that the shootout was drug-related and that somebody in one car owed money to someone in the other car.

