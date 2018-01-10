Video shows Disney World monorail traveling with doors open

BAY LAKE, Fla. - (NBC) - There was a potentially dangerous situation at Disney World this past weekend, and it was caught on video.

RELATED: Disney World offering Florida residents limited-time park deal

Riders on Disney World's monorail noticed that one door didn't close all the way, and they recorded the incident.

It seems one of the two doors was closed, but one was stuck open while the vehicle was moving.

The door was not wide open, but the opening appeared big enough for a small child to slip through.

The woman who recorded the video, and did not want to be identified, said most of the passengers at the time were adults. There were also two young children who sat on their parents' laps.

The woman said a Disney employee noticed the problem as the monorail pulled into the Epcot station. She heard an announcement that the train would take no passengers and was returning to the yard.

WESH-TV in Orlando has reached out to Disney for comment but has not received a statement regarding the mishap.

Courtesy NBC News Channel