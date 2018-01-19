Video shows 3 teens stalking woman at Wal-Mart, stealing car

LAUDERHILL LAKES, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff's deputies in Florida are searching for three teens accused of following a woman into and out of a Wal-Mart store before pointing a gun at her and demanding her car keys.

The Sun Sentinel reports the teens fled so abruptly that they nearly struck the 81-year-old victim with her car.

The incident was captured on surveillance video and Broward Sheriff's officials are asking anyone who recognizes the teens to contact investigators.

The video shows Albina Curki walking to her 2015 Toyota on Monday evening.

The teens followed her, with two flanking her and the third approaching her from the front. Curik tells the newspaper she thought the teen was joking.

She asked him to repeat his demand, but he snatched the keys. "It was scary and shocking," she said.