VIDEO: Flotilla of pirates invade Tampa for annual Gasparilla Festival

TAMPA, Fla. - (WFLA/NBC) - Tampa was under siege this weekend from a flotilla of pirates!

A parade of pirates set sail in Hillsborough Bay Saturday morning as part of the annual Gasparilla Festival.

More than 750 swashbucklers aboard the Jose Gasparilla pirate ship and dozens of other boats made their way to the Seddon channel between Davis islands and Harbor islands.

The scallywags finally arrived at the Tampa Convention Center and demanded the key to the city from Mayor Bob Buckhorn.

Once onshore, the pirates invaded the streets with 103 floats, three marching bands, and more than 50 krewes.

They shared beads and other treasures with thousands of onlookers along the nearly five-mile parade route.

Festivities continued into the evening with the Gasparilla Pirate Street Festival featuring live music, food, and entertainment. More than 300,000 people were expected to attend.

The festival is named for pirate Jose Gaspar, who terrorized the Florida Gulf Coast during the late 18th and early 19th centuries.

Courtesy WFLA via NBC News Channel