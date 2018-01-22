VIDEO: Burglars drop down through ceiling at Broward County warehouse

DANIA BEACH, Fla. - Deputies in Broward County are looking for two burglars who broke into a warehouse through the ceiling late last month in Dania Beach.

Investigators said the men snipped the wires to the alarm system and then backed up a truck up to the loading dock on Dec. 23.

The group loaded up big screen televisions, navigation systems, projectors, speakers, computers and more.

Their haul was so big they drove somewhere, unloaded the goods and then came back for more.

In all, the group got away with a $500,000 worth of merchandise.

The Broward County Sheriff's Department is hoping someone will recognize one of these burglars and give detectives a call.

Courtesy: NBC News Channel