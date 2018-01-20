Third person struck by Brightline train in first week of service

Police are investigating a Brightline train that struck a pedestrian Friday night in Ft. Lauderdale.

Officials said the incident happened at the Northeast 3rd Avenue and North Flagler Drive in Ft. Lauderdale.

According to Ft. Lauderdale Police, the pedestrian was trying to beat the train across the tracks when they were struck.

Officials confirmed that gates were down and lights were flashing as the pedestrian attempted to cross the tracks.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital for evaluation. Officials say the pedestrian's injuries are non-life threatening.

The trains are now back in service.

This is the third incident involving a Brightline train in a week.

Story courtesy of our news partner at NBC Miami.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.