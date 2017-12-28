Territorial Florida Chihuahua stands tall against invading coyote

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. - (WFLA/NBC) - A Florida dog might be long in the tooth but that’s hasn’t taken away his territorial instinct, which became apparent when a wild animal stepped onto his owner’s property.

Paco the Chihuahua of Pasco County is 18-years-old and doesn't have any teeth but don't let that fool you.

Last week, he came face to face with a large coyote who intruded into his backyard.

Video shows Paco not backing down and held his ground until his owner T.J. Jones could come to the rescue.

Paco apparently learned his bravery from a pit bull he once lived with, said Jones.

"I noticed Paco wasn't in the room. As I walk out of the room, I came around the shed here, and he's got his hair all up, and he's all upset. I come around the corner, and I saw a big ole coyote," said Jones.

Jones said the coyote was five times Paco’s size.

“He's 18. He doesn't have a tooth in his head. He's a little sweetheart. He was my dad's dog. I'd lose it if I lost him, but he did his job good," said Jones.

