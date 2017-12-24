Teenager killed in ATV accident in southwest Miami-Dade

A teenager is dead after their ATV was hit by a truck in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The incident happened Saturday evening in the area of 198th Street and 197th Avenue.

Officials said the ATV drivers switched from the dirt road to a paved road and were hit by a driver in a red pickup truck.

One teenager died on the scene. The other teenager, along with the driver of the pickup truck, were airlifted to the hospital. Both are in critical condition.

Officials have not yet released the identities of the victims.

