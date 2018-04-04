'Stranger Things' maze coming to Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights

Are you ready to enter the Upside Down?

Netflix's supernatural adventure thriller, "Stranger Things" is coming to Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights and we're already feeling the suspense.

Universal Orlando is partnering with Netflix to bring the ultimate "Stranger Things" experience to their park this Halloween.

The maze will feature the "Stranger Things" storyline and you'll visit Mirkwood and travel to the Hawkins National Laboratory. You'll experience the most memorable moments all while you're being hunted by the Demogorgon.

The "Stranger Things" maze will also be featured at both Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Studios Singapore.

Learn more about the much anticipated maze, here.

Kelly Bazzle is the Digital Executive Producer at ABC Action News. Follow Kelly on Twitter.