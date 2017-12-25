South Florida teen gets Christmas Eve surprise: a new SUV

A South Florida teen got a special surprise on Christmas Eve.

The Cancer Alliance of Help and Hope delivered a 2017 Hyundai Tucson SUV to 15-year-old Maggie Rose Montez's family.

Maggie suffers from a number of medical conditions.

Her family's main form of transportation was a 20-year old SUV that was constantly breaking down.

The family says they are forever grateful for this amazing gift.

Rick Case Hyundai provided the vehicle. The automotive group stresses the importance of supporting local families in their time of need.