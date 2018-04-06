South Florida father arrested after forgetting firearm in son's backpack: Police
NBC 6
9:07 AM, Apr 6, 2018
A father was arrested on Thursday after he allegedly went to Kendale Lakes Elementary School to pick up a firearm he left in his 8-year-old son's backpack, according to Miami-Dade County Public Schools.
Ramon Nuiry faces numerous weapons-related charges.
He bailed out of jail early Friday morning.
"Earlier today, Miami-Dade Schools Police arrested a parent after he forgot to remove a weapon he had stored in his child's backpack. There is no evidence that the child ever removed the object from his bag," MDCPS said in a statement. "The isolated incident was quickly handled by school staff and police, resulting in no disruption to the school day."