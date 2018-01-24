Sheriff: 2 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Florida home

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Two people have died and a third person was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries following a standoff and shooting in a Florida neighborhood.

Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis said during a Tuesday night news conference that deputies found the suspect hiding in a vacant home near the shooting scene.

Nienhuis said multiple agencies worked to make contact with the suspect, who was taken into custody by a SWAT team after more than five hours. He said investigators believe there was only one shooter.

No details were given about the victims and the sheriff didn't say whether they knew the suspect. Nienhuis says the suspect has a lengthy criminal history.

The shooting took place in Brooksville, which is north of Tampa.