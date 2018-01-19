Rapper Kodak Black arrested in South Florida

American rapper Kodak Black has been arrested on weapons and child neglect charges, according to jail records.

The rapper, a Pompano Beach native whose real name is Dieuson Octave, faces seven charges including grand theft of a firearm, possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of marijuana, child neglect and probation violation.

The 20-year-old, widely known for the song "Tunnel Vision," is also being held on two counts of probation violation stemming from previous jail stints - including violating terms of house arrest in Broward County.

