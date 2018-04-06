Police: Tampa man arrested in road-rage killing of man who spit on his car

TAMPA, Fla. - Police in Tampa made an arrest Thursday night after a man was killed during a road-rage incident that started after an argument over spitting.

Teddy Baltimore Smith, 44, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, Tampa police announced in a press release.

The confrontation and homicide happened at Fowler Avenue and I-275 on Wednesday. The man killed was a passenger in a truck that ultimately stopped at W. 109th Avenue and N. Ashley Street.

At about 11:22 a.m., a Dodge Ram and a dark-colored BMW were both reportedly stopped on Fowler in the westbound lane, with the BMW on the right side of the truck.

The passenger of the truck, Gilbert Serna, 56, apparently spat out the window of the truck as the two vehicles were stopped. Serna's sister said that her brother had a habit of spitting out the window.

Police said that the driver of the BMW — later identified as Smith — took offense and got out of his car to verbally confront Serna. Smith, the driver of the BMW, stabbed Serna in the upper body, then got back into his car and drove away, police say.

The driver of the truck attempted to follow the BMW as it headed west on Fowler Avenue. Ultimately the truck stopped at the corner of W 109th Avenue and N Ashley Street. Police performed CPR on Serna and he was transported to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

Late Wednesday, Tampa police located the dark-colored BMW that was involved. Early Thursday, the car was seized, and on Thursday evening at approximately 10 p.m. Smith was arrested without incident.