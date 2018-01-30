COCONUT CREEK, Fla. - UPDATE: Officials say they have found two missing Broward County children who were last seen Monday.

EARLIER: Officials are searching for two missing Broward County children who were last seen Monday.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert for 11-year-old Ramses Rodriguez and 13-year-old Christopher Gallardo, who were both last seen in the 6000 block of NW 39th Avenue in Coconut Creek.

Rodriguez is listed at 5 feet 3 inches and weighs 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black jacket, black sweatpants and white and gray Adidas shoes.

Gallardo is 5 feet 4 inches and 110 pounds with brown hair and eyes and was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue shorts and brown shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call FDLE or the Coconut Creek Police Department.

Story from our news partner NBC 6