Police: No evidence of shooting at Aventura Mall

Aventura Mall is open for business Sunday a day after shoppers fled the mall amid reports of a shooting, prompting police to place the mall under lockdown.

Video surfaced on social media that showed shoppers frantically running from the mall.

"I didn’t hear anything," Niecy Johnson said. "All I saw were people running. People running, people screaming. People trying to get away."

Aventura Police have determined that a shooting did not take place at the mall.

"I can tell you that there were reports of shots in different areas of the mall," Aventura police spokesperson Sgt. Chris Goranitis said.

Police secured the area and advised everyone to stay out of the area as the investigation continued. Aventura Mall remained closed Saturday night.

"You know you never know," shopper Robert Onofre said. "It could be a shooting or a bomb, but you don’t want to jump go conclusion cause it is a holiday season."

There were no reports of injuries. Police have not confirmed what led to the lockdown.

--------

Story is courtesy of our news partners at NBCMiami.com.