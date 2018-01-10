Police: Miami officer Adrian Santos arrested, caught with cocaine in nightclub

MIAMI - A city of Miami police officer was arrested after he was caught with cocaine inside a nightclub while off duty, authorities said Tuesday.

Officer Adrian Santos is charged with possession of cocaine, the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office said.

Santos was off duty and out of uniform at E11even on Northeast 11th Street the night of Nov. 17 when he was seen with with a baggie containing a white powdery substance, officials said.

Santos was allegedly seen inhaling some of the powder, and the nightclub's surveillance video appears to support that, officials said. The powder later was positively identified as cocaine.

"Every police officer who has taken an oath to enforce the law, also has a duty to respect and follow the law," State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said in a statement. "There are no exceptions. Today’s charges come after a vigorous criminal investigation undertaken by the Miami Police Department and the State Attorney’s Office aimed at ensuring the integrity of our law enforcement community."

Santos, who has been with the department for two and a half years, surrendered to police on Monday.

Miami Police Chief Rodolfo Llanes said Santos has been relieved of duty pending termination. He said Santos is in the process of appealing his termination.

"Adrian Santos' actions in no way reflect the values of the Miami Police Department. We hold all of our officers to a higher standard," Llanes said at a news conference Tuesday.

