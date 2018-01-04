BRADENTON, Fla. - Bradenton police have arrested a woman after she reportedly gave counterfeit, non-FDA regulated Botox injections to patients without a medical license.

The Bradenton Police Department began their undercover investigation in November 2017, due to an anonymous tip about a possible violation of Practicing Medicine without a License.

On Dec. 19, police executed a search warrant at Diane Danca's home on 63rd Avenue W. in Bradenton.

Inside the residence investigators located a back bedroom converted to resemble a medical office. Also located inside the residence was a large amount of medical supplies and medications, specifically a substance purported to be "Botox."

According to Bradenton Police, the "Botox" located was found to be imported, counterfeit, and non-FDA regulated. Medical records for approximately 100 patients and injection records dating back to 2011 have been seized and this investigation is ongoing.

"One victim paid at least $36,000 over several years, said Lt. Brian Thiers.

Investigators arrested Danca on site and charged her with Practicing Medicine without a License, Practicing Cosmetology without a License and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

If you or anyone you know has received treatment from Danca, and have concerns, please contact the Florida Department of Health at (727) 552-1145.

If anyone has any information regarding the criminal investigation of Danca, please contact Detective Carl Jones at (941) 932-9300.