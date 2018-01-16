Police: 5, including 2 kids, injured in shooting near Gainesville

ALACHUA, Fla. (AP) -- Police in Florida say five people, including two juveniles, have been injured in a shooting.

Alachua police Sgt. Jesse Sandusky tells the Gainesville Sun the victims were found in a roadway Monday evening in the small north Florida city.

Sandusky says the shooting may have been in retaliation for the fatal shooting a day earlier of 27-year-old Dana Walker Jr., whose body was found on a basketball court. "This is not something that was random," Sandusky said.

Monday night's victims were taken to UF Health Shands Hospital, where one was reported in critical condition. Sandusky says that because there was no known suspect in the shooting spree, the emergency department was briefly in lockdown to ensure the victims' safety.

Walker's death was the first homicide in Alachua since 2007.