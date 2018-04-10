Pickup truck drives through store in Florida

Associated Press
8:42 AM, Apr 10, 2018
Crestview Police Department (FL)

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (AP/WPTV) — Police in North Florida say a vehicle crashed into the front windows of a store.

The Northwest Florida Daily News reports the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck drove through the windows at the front of the store Monday morning.

Crestview Police Officer David Sampson says the driver's foot became stuck under the pedals of the vehicle and he could not come to a stop before crashing through the front of the store.

According to a post on the police department's Facebook page, the driver was cited for careless driving. No one was hurt.

