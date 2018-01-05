One year after FLL Airport shooting: What has changed when responding to mass shootings?

It's been one year since an airline passenger pulled out a gun, and started shooting in a terminal at the Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport.

It was a day of chaos, of fear, with 5 dead, 8 injured and thousands more stranded.

Reports on the Broward County Sheriff's Office and the Aviation Department at the airport found that both could improve on their mass shooting response.

Collectively, both have made 14 improvements to the way they respond.

Annika Dean, a survivor of the shooting, has made some changes in her life too.

"Mostly I've just reflected, that I'm really grateful that I had this year. I could have died," said Dean.

Dean could have died one year ago when deputies say Esteban Santiago began shooting inches away from her.

"I couldn't evacuate, I couldn't leave the doors because I would have been directly in his path. I just looked for my best cover and there really wasn't any cover but I hid on the other side of a smart cart and I just laid there," said Dean.

It changed the way she looks at things.

"I'm not totally over this. I'm definitely a little weary when I'm in public. I'm a little more aware of my surroundings and cautious than I otherwise would have been," said Dean.

So is the Broward County Aviation Department. In the last year, they held an airport-wide drill with the Sheriff's Office to test its emergency response and communications.

"We did have two other incidents when we were on the ground where we thought it might be a terrorist situation," said Dean.

90 minutes after the shooting, law enforcement thought there was another situation, and the words "shots fired" spread chaos through the airport, partly because they were was widely heard over radio transmissions.

Since then, they've also given earplugs to all field personnel, to prevent the broadcasting of sensitive information.

They are lessons learned; lessons Dean is trying to teach her sons as well.

"I like to stay together and know where they are at all times. I just want to them to think when they go into places you know that things can happen and how can they best be safe, what can they do," said Dean.

Here is a full list of what has changed since the shooting on January 6, 2017.

The Broward County's Sheriff Office: Our response to the initial active killer incident remains the same and will not be changed due to the proven success of having the subject in custody within 80 seconds. BSO deputies are prepared and trained to run into danger to ensure public safety and this protocol will continue. What occurred 90 minutes later was influenced by human behavior and a perceived level of fear for personal safety. However, improvements can occur and under Sheriff Israel’s direction BSO has: 1- Increased patrols to include deputies carrying patrol rifles

2- Implemented a new program - Incident Containment Team (ICT) which is staffed by FLL assigned deputies who are/will receive enhanced training for a threat response

3- Implemented a new program – In addition to the current team of Bomb Detection K9’s, BSO invested in Vapor Wake K9’s that are used to detect explosive material without the need to identify a scent from a specific package

4- Provided refresher knowledge and training to command regarding self-dispatching, staging areas and the abandonment of vehicles on scene

5- Sheriff Israel met with the Broward County Police Chiefs at Sunrise PD shortly after the incident to discuss the need for inter-agency communication and multi-agency training.