Off-duty Doral police officer shot in arm during robbery in Miami-Dade

MIAMI (AP) — An off-duty police officer has been shot during an armed robbery outside his home in Florida.

Miami-Dade police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta tells news outlets that Doral police Lt. Gary King was shot in the arm on Tuesday night when he was accosted in his driveway by at least two armed robbers.

Zabaleta says King's duty gun was taken in the robbery.

Police don't believe the suspects knew King was a police officer.

King was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to be OK.

Authorities said King joined Doral police 10 years ago after retiring from the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Investigators are looking for the suspects.