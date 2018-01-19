New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson arrested in Broward County.

New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson was arrested in Sunrise early Friday on a number of charges, jail records showed.

Anderson, 24, was booked into the Broward jail on charges including resisting an officer without violence, fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer, reckless driving, disobeying a red light and failure to drive in a single lane, records showed.

Anderson was being held on more than $7,000 bond Friday, and attorney information wasn't available. The exact details of what led to the arrest were unknown.

It's the second arrest for Anderson in South Florida in the past year. He was charged with resisting an officer with violence after an alleged confrontation with a Miami police officer outside the Rolling Loud Music Festival in May.



A graduate of South Plantation High School, Anderson played college football at Temple before he was signed by the Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2016.

