Narcan issued to Florida Highway Patrol troopers

WPTV Webteam
2:36 PM, Jan 17, 2018
In this photo illustration, a package of NARCAN (Naloxone) nasal spray sits on the counter at a Walgreens pharmacy, August 9, 2017 in New York City.  (Photo Illustration by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Copyright Getty Images

Another Florida police agency will have Narcan to combat the opioid epidemic.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles is issuing Narcan to troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol.

Narcan can reverse the effects of opioid overdoses.

“The FHP is part of a concerted, collaborative effort to combat the opioid crisis, which has a far-reaching impact,” said DHSMV Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes in a statement. “Safety for our Troopers and those we serve has been and always will be the department’s number one priority, and it’s critical that our members can safely perform their jobs to help prevent any unnecessary injuries or deaths in our state.”

Troopers in Broward, Palm Beach, St. Lucie, Martin and Indian River counties were the first members of FHP to be issued Narcan, according to the state.

Other troopers will get it by the end of February.

Narcan nasal spray is a form of the drug naloxone and was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2015.

 

