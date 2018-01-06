ALACHUA, Fla. - A Missing Child Alert has been issued for a Florida teen.

17-year-old Kaileigh Hand was last seen in the area of the 6000 block of SE 221 Street in Hawthorne, Florida.

Kaileigh is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing about 260 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a gray dress, black tights and black high heels.

Officials say Kaileigh may be in the company of 25-year-old Charles McMullen. He is 6 feet tall and has brown hair and blue eyes.

They may be traveling in a black 2002 Pontiac Aztek with unknown tag.

Anyone with information about Kaileigh whereabouts is asked to call the Alachua Co. Sheriff’s Office at 352-682-8912.