Missing Child Alert issued for Florida teen

Monica Magalhaes
8:18 PM, Jan 5, 2018
2 hours ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALACHUA, Fla. - A Missing Child Alert has been issued for a Florida teen.

17-year-old Kaileigh Hand was last seen in the area of the 6000 block of SE 221 Street in Hawthorne, Florida.

Kaileigh is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing about 260 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a gray dress, black tights and black high heels.

Officials say  Kaileigh may be in the company of 25-year-old Charles McMullen.  He is 6 feet tall and has brown hair and blue eyes.  

They may be traveling in a black 2002 Pontiac Aztek with unknown tag.

Anyone with information about Kaileigh whereabouts is asked to call the Alachua Co. Sheriff’s Office at 352-682-8912.

 