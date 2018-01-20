Miami business owner charged with 46 counts of child pornography

MIAMI, Fla. -- A 61-year-old man has been arrested on 46 child pornography counts after investigators allegedly found tens of thousands of files in his Dropbox account.

The Miami-Dade Police Department arrested James Anthony Abravaya on Friday after executing a search warrant at his business, Sabana Windows – located at 6801 NW 77th Avenue in Miami – on Thursday.

According to a police report, some of the victims "engaged in sexual acts" were between the ages of 2 to 10. The search warrant was issued after an anonymous person told police they saw child pornography on Abravaya's Dropbox cloud account while in the business.

The Miami-Dade Police Department's Special Victims Bureau and Internet Crimes Against Children Squad, along with Homeland Security Investigations special agents and Miami Police Department detectives, collaborated in the investigation that led to the arrest.

Abravaya was booked at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Though Abravaya faces 46 counts of possession of sexual performance by a child, officials said they found 40,000 files in the account. However, police did not explicitly state whether those tens of thousands of files were of child pornography.

Due to the nature and magnitude of the alleged crimes, officials believe there are more victims. Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

This story is courtesy of our news partners at NBCMiami.com.