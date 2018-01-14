Man riding ATV In critical condition after NW Miami-Dade crash

A man riding a dirt bike is in critical condition after colliding with a vehicle in northwest Miami-Dade, police said.

The driver of the gray Dodge vehicle is being treated on the scene with minor injuries. The driver of the dirtbike was transported to the Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition, police said.

The crash occurred on NW 22nd Avenue and NW 63rd Street on Sunday, one day before the controversial Martin Luther King Day rideout. Police have been warning the public against participating in the event, which participants say is a stand against gun violence.

During the rideout, participants ride ATVs and dirt bikes down busy intersections and streets. It is illegal to ride dirt bikes and other off-road motorcycles on paved roads.

