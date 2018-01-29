Man injured after sand dune collapses on Florida beach in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - A 35-year-old man was hospitalized Sunday after a tunnel he was digging into the side of a sand dune collapsed on a beach in North Florida.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue said the man was in a sand tunnel parallel to a dune when he became buried after it collapsed on Crescent Beach.

Whe rescue crews arrived, they removed about 2 to 3 feet of sand, found the patient and removed him.

The patient was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Portion this article courtesy of WAWS, WFOX via CNN Newsource