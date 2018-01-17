Lyft driver shot three times in NW Miami-Dade moved out of hospital ICU

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. -

Eduard Pazdnik, a Lyft driver shot several times over the weekend in NW Miami-Dade, has been moved out of the intensive care unit at Jackson Memorial Hospital – likely a sign of improvement.

Michael Richardson, a family spokesperson, said on Tuesday that Pazdnik was moved out of ICU and into a room.

"Eduard continues to improve though it is slow. We really appreciate all the thoughts and prayers! God really IS Good! PRAISE GOD!" Richardson wrote on Facebook.

A GoFundMe page dedicated to Pazdnik, who does not have medical insurance, said the shooting occurred Saturday night.

Pazdnik, a father of two, was struck by three bullets, according to the page.

"Those criminals took Eduard's car (the only car the family has) and left Eduard, all covered in blood. Eduard was delivered to the hospital and immediately underwent a surgery," the page reads.

Lyft described the shooting of Pazdnik as "deeply disturbing and upsetting."

"The safety of our driver community is our top priority, and has been from day one. Our concern is with the well-being of Mr. Pazdnik, and we have reached out to him to communicate our full support and assistance," Lyft said in a statement. "As soon as we were made aware, we deactivated the passenger account from the Lyft platform. We stand ready to assist authorities on the investigation."

