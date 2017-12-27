PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for a missing 27-year-old woman who they say has friends and family in Palm Beach County.

Leah Rose Altmann, 27, left the Los Angeles apartment she shares with a roommate on August 28, carrying only a backpack.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office set out a tweet Tuesday asking for the public's help in finding Leah. They say Leah may be a victim of human trafficking.

Paul and MaryLois Altmann wrote down every place, every phone number, anything they came across in their search in Los Angeles.

"We went everywhere," said MaryLois, Leah's stepmother.

Leah's friend Seven Dunbar who lives in Los Angeles has been searching for more than two months.

"Venice Beach, Hollywood Boulevard, homeless encampments," said Dunbar.

Her family now desperate for answers.

"She's 4'9", blonde hair and blue eyes. We just want to know she's okay," said Paul Altmann.

According to a report, Leah left everything behind and did not contact her mother on her birthday in November, which is out of character to her.

The report also states that Leah is in the sound and audio industry and likes to travel, so she can be gone for short periods of time but has never been gone this long without contact. Her phone goes to voicemail when trying to reach her.

Leah likes to wear big glasses and big boots. She is described as 4 feet 9 inches tall weighing 95 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair.

She uses transit a lot and also stays in hostels, said the report.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Leah Rose Altmann is urged to contact the Los Angeles Police Department at 323-846-6547 or call 911.