Hallandale Beach Mayor Joy Cooper arrested

Hallandale Beach Mayor Joy Cooper was arrested Thursday on multiple felony charges including money laundering and official misconduct, officials said.

Cooper is also charged with campaign financing/exceeding limits on contributions and campaign financing/soliciting contributions in a government building, according to the Broward State Attorney's Office.

The charges stem from an undercover FBI investigation, officials said. The details of the investigation were unknown.

Cooper has already surrendered, officials said.



According to the city's website, Cooper was first elected to the Hallandale Beach City Commission in 1999. She has served as commissioner, vice mayor and is the first directly elected mayor in the city's history.

Story from our news partner NBC 6 Miami