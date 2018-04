April is the beginning of alligator mating season, but a family in New Tampa, Florida, found out Friday morning that one gator may have tried to get things started a few days early.

The gator showed up in the backyard in the early hours of the morning and woke the family up.

When they looked outside, they found the gator and called 911. Two Tampa police officers watched the reptile while Florida Fish and Wildlife Conversation officials made their way to the home.

Once on the scene, they were able to wrangle the gator, but not without some attitude.

"During mating season, they have lots of energy," said trapper Robb Upthegrove. "I call it 'they're real hot.' They're pumped up, wanting to reproduce...so they don't want you messing with them. They're a little more of a challenge around this time."

