FPL to pass federal tax cut onto customers, won't raise rates to pay for Irma costs

Florida Power and Light customers will not have to pay for Hurricane Irma.

The power company said Tuesday that savings from recent tax reform signed by President Trump will offset any planned costs.

FPL said it will apply its savings to the $1.3 billion in costs from Irma that it had intended to recoup from customers.

Thousands of customers lost power for days and weeks during September because of the hurricane.

The utility had previously announced that it would have to implement a surcharge in March to pay for Irma after a year-long surcharge for 2016's Hurricane Matthew ends in February.

Each of FPL's customers will save an average of $250.