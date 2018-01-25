Florida senators required to take sexual harassment training

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Senate is mandating that each senator undergo an hour of workplace and sexual harassment training before the start of each legislative session.

The rule was adopted as the first business taken up when the Senate went into session on Wednesday.

Two senators have resigned since October. Democrat Jeff Clemens stepped down after admitting he had an extramarital affair with a lobbyist. Republican Jack Latvala resigned after an investigation found that he likely committed acts of sexual misconduct.

Senate Rules Committee Chair Lizbeth Benacquisto told her colleagues that the chamber has a zero-tolerance policy for sexual misconduct and retaliation.

The Florida House already requires mandatory training for its members.