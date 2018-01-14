Florida mother mistakenly murdered in love triangle gone awry, report says

Janice Zengotita-Torres was leaving a Ross store in Florida on Monday when all of a sudden, two suspects allegedly robbed her of her ATM card and killed her, officials from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office told WESH News.

The brutal murder of Zengotita-Torres – a 42-year-old mother and wife from Kissimmee, Fla. – was the result of a love triangle gone awry, according to officials. Apparently, the two suspects charged with robbing and killing Zengotita-Torres were hired by a woman named Ishnar Lopez Ramos, who allegedly wanted to murder a woman involved with the same man as she was, police said.

Zengotita-Torres was not that woman. The sheriff’s office reportedly said the “murder-for-hire” case became a case of “mistaken identity,” according to WESH.

Investigators say the suspects continued to rob and kill Zengotita-Torres even after they realized she was the wrong target. The only similarity between Zengotita-Torres and the intended target was that they both worked at the same store, the report said.

Zengotita-Torres went missing on Jan. 8. Authorities found her body on Ormond Beach days later, miles away from her home.

“This woman lost her life for no reason. This mother, this wife, this daughter, for no reason at all,” Sheriff Russell Gibson told the news station.

Lopez Ramos is facing a first-degree murder charge. Gloriamarie Quinnones Montes is facing a premeditated murder charge and Alex Ramos Rivera is looking at a first degree murder charge as well, authorities said.

