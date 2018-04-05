Florida DNC member John Parker resigns over 'colored people' remark

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) -- A Florida Democratic National Committee member is resigning after criticism he used the phrase "colored people" at a party meeting.

John Parker is also stepping down from his position as Duval County Democratic Party committeeman.

He's come under criticism after reports he used the term during a county party meeting in Jacksonville in January. Parker said in his resignation letter that he misspoke and his comments were misunderstood.

Florida Democratic Party Chairwoman Terrie Rizzo and others had called for Parker to resign.