Five people shot in NW Miami-Dade

MIami-Dade, Fla. - The Miami-Dade Police Department said five people were shot Tuesday night in the area of 17th Avenue and NW 86th Terrace.
MDPD said all five people, including a 17-year-old male, were shot in the lower extremities and transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.
The shooting occurred near where a 16-year-old was shot dead on Friday.
This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Story courtesy of our news partner at NBC Miami.