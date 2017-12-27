Five people shot in NW Miami-Dade

MIami-Dade, Fla. - The Miami-Dade Police Department said five people were shot Tuesday night in the area of 17th Avenue and NW 86th Terrace.

MDPD said all five people, including a 17-year-old male, were shot in the lower extremities and transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

The shooting occurred near where a 16-year-old was shot dead on Friday.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

