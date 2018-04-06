Driver crashes into Miami Police Department substation

MIAMI-- A Miami Police Department substation remains evacuated after a suspicious package and firearm were found inside a car that the chief said intentionally crashed into the building Friday morning.

Firefighters and paramedics could be seen outside the North District station located at 1000 Northwest 62nd Street shortly after 7 a.m., where a red car was partially visible from the rear of the building, where it hit a utility room.

The Miami PD Bomb Squad was called to the scene. Officials have not released any information on possible injuries from anyone inside the building.

Police haven't released the identity of the car’s driver, who was pinned inside the vehicle and later taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Chief Jorge Colina told reporters that the driver intentionally committed the crime, driving through several barriers before hitting the building. Colina praised the work of an officer who blocked the vehicle in so it could not escape.

Police have closed the road around the station from NW 60th to 63rd Street between 10th and 12th Avenue.

