Dramatic rescue, arrest in Volusia County caught on camera by body camera

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Recently released video from a 2016 arrest shows deputies in Florida rescuing three children and their mother from their father during a domestic dispute involving a firearm.

The video recorded from a body camera was released Thursday in light of the conviction of the gunman in the case, 27-year-old Emmanuel Rosado.

The footage begins with a Volusia County Sheriff's deputy approaching the home while Rosado, his then-wife and their three children were still inside.

The deputy positions himself near the front of the home then takes cover behind a tree as gunshots ring out.

Rosado's wife then crawls out a window, bleeding from a gunshot wound to her leg.

Rosado fires five more shots, prompting the deputy to return fire, as the wounded woman crawls away from the home.

About three minutes into the video, more deputies arrive, and they move toward the backyard of the home. Where they find two crying children.

The deputy lifts them into his arms and gets them out of harm's way.

A third child, a young boy, follows seconds later.

Eventually, deputies, with their guns drawn, approach Rosado in the backyard.

Rosado says the whole ordeal began with an argument over drugs.

None of the deputies involved was injured.

Rosado's wife was treated for a gunshot wound to the back of the leg.

On March 14, a jury found Rosado guilty of battery and attempted second-degree murder.