Disney World bus driver arrested, accused of trying to lure teenager for sex

A Walt Disney World bus driver was arrested on charges of trying to lure a teenage girl for sex, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives arrested Kevin Van Orman, 35, on March 25 after they say he arranged to meet up with a 15-year-old girl for sexual activities on a social media app.

Undercover detectives say Van Orman asked the girl on Whisper to meet up with her while she was on a trip to Disney World. The girl was actually Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives.

The detectives arranged to meet with Van Orman at the undercover location in Bartow, an arrest report states. When he came to the front door, Van Orman was taken into custody.

Agents say he also tried meeting up with who he thought was a 14-year-old girl. Van Orman’s listed address is in Daytona.

Van Orman admitted that he knew the girl was underage, the report states. He said he is married with a wife and children.